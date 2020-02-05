SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,700. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SSE traded as high as GBX 1,534 ($20.18) and last traded at GBX 1,530 ($20.13), with a volume of 513007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.84).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,369 ($18.01) to GBX 1,461 ($19.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,423.29 ($18.72).

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,471.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,286.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

