Integrafin (LON:IHP) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 505 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.63), with a volume of 207185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.51).

Specifically, insider Ian Taylor sold 248,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62), for a total transaction of £1,248,762.89 ($1,642,676.78). Also, insider Robert Lister purchased 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,714.10 ($39,087.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,117 shares of company stock worth $3,016,148 and sold 17,248,263 shares worth $8,097,876,289.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 462.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

Integrafin Company Profile (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

