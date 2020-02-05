Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 422,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 65,310 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 458,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.