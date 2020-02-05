Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Down 16.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) traded down 16.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.92, 1,033,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 331,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Specifically, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $692.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enova International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Enova International by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.