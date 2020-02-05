Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $51.16, 161,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 86,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research firms have commented on SMP. Stephens began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $772,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,354,450.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $313,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,490. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 272,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

