VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 105500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0983 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.
About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)
Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.
