VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 105500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0983 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

