Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $530.16, but opened at $517.46. Charter Communications shares last traded at $536.80, with a volume of 803,707 shares trading hands.

The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.32.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

