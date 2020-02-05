AudioCodes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,715 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the average daily volume of 168 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.39 million, a P/E ratio of 182.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 406.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 456.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

