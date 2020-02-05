Ferrari Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,061 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 656% compared to the typical volume of 405 call options.
NYSE RACE opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.10. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $176.58.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
