Ferrari Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,061 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 656% compared to the typical volume of 405 call options.

NYSE RACE opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.10. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $176.58.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.