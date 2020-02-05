EZCORP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

