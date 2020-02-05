Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is set to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EXPO stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. Exponent has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.
EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.
Exponent Company Profile
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.