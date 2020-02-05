Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is set to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EXPO stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. Exponent has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $439,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,419 shares of company stock worth $4,389,113 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

