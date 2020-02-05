Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Penn National Gaming Call Options (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,649% compared to the typical volume of 160 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

PENN stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

