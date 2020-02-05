TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$123.00 to C$127.00. The company traded as high as C$124.36 and last traded at C$124.00, with a volume of 19803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$122.45.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on X. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities cut TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$121.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group Ltd will post 5.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

