Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 803% compared to the typical daily volume of 346 call options.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

