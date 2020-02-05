Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,951 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,238% compared to the typical volume of 370 call options.

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 293.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,946.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 680,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

