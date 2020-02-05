Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Svb Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.68. Svb Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aduro BioTech shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 88,074 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter worth $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 121.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.