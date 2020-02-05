Traders Buy High Volume of Park Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 557 put options on the company. This is an increase of 526% compared to the typical volume of 89 put options.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

PK opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after buying an additional 1,053,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,148,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,516,000 after buying an additional 1,162,958 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,891,000 after buying an additional 686,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,357,000 after buying an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

