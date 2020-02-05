Traders Purchase Large Volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Put Options (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,738 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 609% compared to the average volume of 527 put options.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,912,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 160.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $9,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

