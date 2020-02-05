Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DZ Bank downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank now has a price target on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 4892209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.