Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 758 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,185% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 378,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,558,000 after purchasing an additional 273,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

