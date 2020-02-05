Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$26.50 to C$29.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jamieson Wellness traded as high as C$27.57 and last traded at C$27.50, with a volume of 9868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.14.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.54.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$129,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at C$161,319.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

