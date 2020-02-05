Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY20 guidance at $4.85-5.10 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.