National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

