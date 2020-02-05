Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $197.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $179.78 and last traded at $179.39, with a volume of 10671136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.38.

Several other analysts have also commented on MSFT. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 32,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,130 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 33,355 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,294.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

