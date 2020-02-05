AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AON traded as high as $228.35 and last traded at $227.23, with a volume of 13347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.03.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

