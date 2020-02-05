Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $110.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chesapeake Utilities traded as high as $98.55 and last traded at $98.36, with a volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,909,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3,829.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 109,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 73,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,633,000 after buying an additional 52,523 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

