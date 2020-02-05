First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.