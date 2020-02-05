Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REG opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.