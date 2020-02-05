Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 198326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.71.

The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,164 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

