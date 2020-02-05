Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 185 to GBX 230. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taylor Wimpey traded as high as GBX 223.20 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 222.40 ($2.93), with a volume of 609486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.10 ($2.88).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.77 ($2.77).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

In other news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.