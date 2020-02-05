Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$22.63 billion for the quarter.

TSE:MFC opened at C$26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 136.24 and a quick ratio of 60.15. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71.

In related news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$51,386.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,293. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

