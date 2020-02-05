Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SLF opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

