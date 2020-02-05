Cisco Systems (CSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Cisco Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $0.75-0.77 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.