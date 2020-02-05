Domtar (UFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE UFS opened at C$47.17 on Wednesday. Domtar has a twelve month low of C$42.23 and a twelve month high of C$70.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Earnings History for Domtar (TSE:UFS)

