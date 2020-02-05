Domtar (UFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE UFS opened at C$47.17 on Wednesday. Domtar has a twelve month low of C$42.23 and a twelve month high of C$70.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39.
About Domtar
