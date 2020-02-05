Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.44.

Theratechnologies stock opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.95 million and a PE ratio of -42.25. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$3.38 and a 52-week high of C$9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.72.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

