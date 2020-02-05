Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Pi Financial

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Open Text stock opened at C$61.99 on Monday. Open Text has a 1 year low of C$48.61 and a 1 year high of C$62.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.57. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$498,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at C$3,041,251.49. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total transaction of C$2,920,465.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,563,631.53.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

