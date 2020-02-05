Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$29.25

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$26.50 to C$29.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWEL. CIBC boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital set a C$30.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.54.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$17.38 and a 1 year high of C$27.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$129,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at C$161,319.93.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

