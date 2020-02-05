Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WFCF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.10. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

