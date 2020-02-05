PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

PSMMY stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.87. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

