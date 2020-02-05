REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of REMYY opened at $11.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

