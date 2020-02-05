Zacks Investment Research Lowers TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

Get TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR alerts:

Shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Analysts forecast that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (TRYIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.