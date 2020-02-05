Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

