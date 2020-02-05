Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Set at C$3.00 by Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned a C$3.00 price objective by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
EDR opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$4.26.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
