Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Set at C$3.00 by Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned a C$3.00 price objective by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

EDR opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$4.26.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

