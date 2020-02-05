Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$380.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$347.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$356.90 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$259.99 and a 52 week high of C$359.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$339.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$315.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3524067 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

