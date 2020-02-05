Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AC. Cowen cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.08.
AC stock opened at C$46.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.40. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$30.18 and a 52 week high of C$52.71.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.