SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SGSOY. ValuEngine cut shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SGS has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.77.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

