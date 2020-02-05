VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an inline rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

