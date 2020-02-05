Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Insider Richard Hookway Buys 175 Shares of Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Richard Hookway bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($197.97).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 83.94 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.35. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. Centrica PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.12 ($1.25).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

