Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) Insider Peter Tyler Sells 190,000 Shares

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) insider Peter Tyler sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).
LON:CYAN opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. Cyanconnode Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.56.
Cyanconnode Company Profile
See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyanconnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanconnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.