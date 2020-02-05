Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) Insider Peter Tyler Sells 190,000 Shares

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) insider Peter Tyler sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

LON:CYAN opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. Cyanconnode Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.56.

Cyanconnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

