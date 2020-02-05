Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) Insider Stephen A. Betts Buys 82,682 Shares of Stock

Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) insider Stephen A. Betts acquired 82,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,843.68 ($26,103.24).

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.37. Hummingbird Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.49 ($0.39).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

